Share:

Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan has been appointed as Coordinator – National Selection Committee following a recruitment process.

Nadeem will act as a bridge between chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the six selectors by gathering feedback, information and maintaining players' profile from the domestic matches, and presenting to the selection committee so that the data can be used in their decision-making.

Nadeem will neither be part of the national selection committee nor will have a say in selection matters.

Part of Nadeem's responsibilities will require domestic traveling, watching local matches, keeping a track and preparing reports on high-performing players, and speaking with the six city association coaches on a regular basis.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nadeem Khan and welcome him to the PCB family. Nadeem is one of the most respected cricketers and is admired for his overall cricket knowledge, insight of domestic cricket and ability to speak openly, frankly and honestly.

"When we had unveiled Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector and head coach, we had stated we will provide all necessary support to allow Misbah to fulfill his responsibilities and achieve his objectives and targets. Nadeem's appointment is a testament to that statement."