Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that they were not going to change name of Karachi city and termed the same as a rumour.

Talking to media after laying floral wreath and offering prayer at the grave of Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, the chief minister said that some people have spread a rumor that Sindh government was changing the name of Karachi. “Why we will change the name [of Karachi], this our city and it is known all over the world and this city is dear to all of us,” he said and added it was a baseless news and he urged the media to find out the person or group who have spread the rumor of changing the name of Karachi.

Talking about garbage lifting work, the chief minister said that 300,000 tons have been lifted so far and remaining would also be lifted by the deadline of Oct 21, set by him. “This city has great potential but we all have to strengthen hands of each other in its beautification, in developing peace and tranquility into, in making it a seat of educational and cultural activities and top of it we have to make it neat and clean – this is what is required,” he said.

Murad said that in order make the cleanliness work sustainable, he has taken all the DMCs leadership on board. “We are giving them funds for reapir of their machinery used for cleaning work so that they [DMCs] can continue their first end collection and sweeping work.” he said. He added that cleaniless work of the city was above the politics.

Talking about K-IV project, the chief minister said that the Sindh Governor might not have the knowledge of the efforts being made by him to complete it by making necessary changes in its design. “K-IV is most important project for this city and it had some design faults on which we are working to remove them,” he said and added the report the NESPAK has submitted was discussed in the meeting with Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. “This is a wrong impression that the provincial government has shelved K-IV,” he clarified.

He said that apart from removing design defects in the K-IV project, he was working to improve the existing system under which around 200 MGD water would be made available for the city by the mid of next year.

To a question, the chief minister said that sewerage system of the city was being improved and dilapidated roads would either be reconstructed or repaired. “This is a mega city and its repair and maintenance work must continue round the year,” he said and this was the planning he was making.

Murad said that he has issued necessary instructions for controlling dengue in the city. “Fumigation is being started,” he said.