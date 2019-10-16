Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the victor in 2018 general elections. The much-chanted slogans of the party were the elimination of corruption and nepotism from the country. However, distant drums sound well. Neither corruption nor nepotism has died down since PTI has come to power. In fact, some of the mega corruption scandals are linked to the members of the party whose leader is incorruptible and infallible. The latest scandal in this regard is the appointment of 845 employees in Pakistan Railways (PR) through balloting.

What kind of recruitment process is this where instead of merit balloting decides the fate of the successful candidates? Is it not strange that at least half of the successful candidates belong to the constituency of Sheikh Rashid who happens to be minister for Railways? Does the incumbent party have any justification for surfacing of such irregularities in the recruitment process? Who would have thought that PR would become so innovative under Sheikh Rashid that employment would be awarded through a lucky draw contest?

Unfortunately, the incumbent railways minister has made some wrong choices since he took control of the ministry. His ministry has been an unmitigated disaster. As if the incompetence of the minister was not enough that we are hearing that he’s practising nepotism as well. The fact that at least half of the newly appointed officials through balloting belong to his own constituency shows that the captain is not able to reign in some of his players.

All such things in PR are happening in PTI rule. Has the ruling party forgotten all its rhetoric of accountability, anti-corruption, the supremacy of merit that we once used to hear from the incumbent government of PTI? The Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan needs to look into the matter. The fact that the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi bench has already suspended the appointments is more than enough reason for PM Khan to take some action against the poor performing minister.