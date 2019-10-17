Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified that no new inquiry against PML-N senior leader and MNA Ahsan Iqbal has been authorized in the assets beyond known sources of income.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the NAB explained that inquiry only be authorized in the NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) after due diligence and collective wisdom as per law.

The NAB has requested media to kindly avoid speculations in this regard and verify information before printing it.