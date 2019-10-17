Share:

ISLAMABAD - OET, the English language test for healthcare professionals, will be available in Islamabad at AEO Pakistan starting from November 2019. Managed by AEO Pakistan, the OET testing will soon be offered in other cities i.e. Lahore and Karachi at the start of New Year 2020. OET (the Occupational English Test) is an Australian-developed English language test that assesses the language proficiency of healthcare professionals. It provides assessment of all four language skills – listening, reading, writing and speaking – through test material designed to reflect real healthcare scenarios. OET results are accepted by healthcare regulators in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Namibia, Singapore and Ukraine as proof of English language proficiency. The test is also recognised in Australia and New Zealand for visa and immigration purposes.