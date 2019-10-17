Share:

LAHORE - Fast bowler Hasan Ali has failed to recover from back pain and his participation in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad hangs in balance. “He is still nursing pain in his back and has not yet recovered fully to compete in competitive cricket,” said the sources in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday, where the bowler is under treatment and supervision. “At the moment Hasan is not taking part in gym training and bowling practice and the experts attached with him are reviewing his condition after every two days. There is no improvement in his condition and he still needs treatment and rehabilitation,” they added. Hasan missed out Pakistan’s one day and T20 home series against Sri Lanka due to the same back problem. The latest condition of the pace bowler has also put a question mark on his availability for Pakistan’s next month tour to Australia for the three-match T20 series and two Test matches.