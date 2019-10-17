Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 cricket team on Wednesday departed for Beijing, China to play friendly matches against the hosts and Afghanistan U19 squads. “The 12-player squad will be captained by Mohammad Harris Khan, while Saim Ayub will be its vice-captain,” said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “Pakistan U19 team will play China on Saturday, 19 October and Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 October. A combined Afghanistan and Pakistan side will play China on Wednesday, 23 October. Pakistan squad will return home on Thursday, 24 October,” he said. “The tour has been arranged by the Chinese government and the purpose of these matches is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he added. Squad: Mohammad Harris Khan (cap), Saim Ayub (vc), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicketkeeper), Jahanzeb Sultan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sameer Saqib, Shiraz Khan and Zaman Khan. Officials: Mohtashim Rashid (coach), Rehan Khalid (physiotherapist) and Fazal Wahab (trainer).