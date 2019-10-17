Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) have decided to jointly stage “Azadi March” in Islamabad.

A delegation of PkMAP led by Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Wednesday called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence here. Later, at a joint press conference Achakzai said that protesting against the government within the premises of the constitution was the basic right of every citizen of Pakistan.

He claimed it would lead to a countrywide chaos if their constitutional right to peaceful agitation was seized by anyone. He said they all were supposed to be united against the non-democratic forces. He warned they will topple the Balochistan government if the incumbent government used force to stop the protest of opposition parties is Islamabad. Achakzai further said that their first demand was to conduct free and fair re-elections in the absence of any external force.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazl said that there is no other opinion on the demand that the state institutions must operate within the prescribed domain. He said that they would accept the results of re-elections if it were conducted in a free and fair manner. Answering a question, he said that they will not accept any dialogue till the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Fazl summoned the meeting of party Shoora (Core Committee) on October 24 to discuss the preparations for the protest and the recommendations proposed by all the parties of the opposition regarding the anti-government protest.

Achakzai had earlier announced his party’s conditional support for the JUI-F ‘Azadi March’. He had said that they would support the protest but it should not be for the removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Tuesday last, the JUI-F won the support of the National Party (NP) when it agreed to join the JUI-F’s upcoming anti-government protest in Islamabad.

A delegation of NP led by Mir Hasil Bazenjo had called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.