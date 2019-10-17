Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting regarding law and order situation in which internal security and security of life and property of people were discussed. He was briefed about security arrangements for foreign heads of State, who are scheduled to visit Pakistan soon. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials.