Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given a green signal to restructure the party.

The move will mobilize the party against Fazal-ur-Rehman’s sit-in protest. PM Imran Khan has directed the workers initiate political activities, sources said.

According to the reports, the premier has taken the decision to give a tough time to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March on political front.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that there will be no talks with the incumbent government till the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

Earlier, the JUI-F chief had announced that his party’s anti-government Azadi March to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27.