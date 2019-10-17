Share:

BAJAUR - Unknown armed men shot dead a local PPP senior leader in Bajaur tribal district here on Wednesday, officials said. They told that Mian Gul Jan, a senior leader of PPP local chapter, was on way to his home Wednesday evening when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him near his home in Khar, the main town of the district.

As a result, he received multiple bullet injuries.

He was later being shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Khar for treatment, however, he died while on the way.

Officials of both the administration and Levies force told that they have launched a search operation in the area to trace the killers. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident till the filling of this report. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the target killing of his party’s Vice President Bajaur chapter Mian Gul Jan. “We strongly condemn the brutal target killing of party office-bearer and demand the government to hold an independent inquiry into the murder of Mian Gul Jan and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said in a tweet.

He expressed his sympathies with the family of Mian Gul Jan and also prayed for the departed soul. Bilawal while paying tribute to the deceased said he was the veteran party worker since Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s time.