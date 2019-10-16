Share:

LOS ANGELES - Raye is working with Beyonce again after penning a track on her ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album.

The 21-year-old British star penned the track ‘Bigger’ on the R&B superstar’s multi-artist record inspired by the Disney movie remake, and the pair hit it off so well that the ‘You Don’t Know Me’ hitmaker is working with Beyonce on her next project.

Raye told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’It is top secret with big artists. But I really, really loved her team and the whole vibe and, yeah, we are definitely working together on some new things.

‘’But there’s nothing much more I can really say, obviously. ‘’Her team is phenomenal. Beyonce is such an icon and she’s just so normal and lovely.’’

On ‘’having a vibe’ with her idol Beyonce and Seth Rogen - who voice Nala and Pumbaa respectively in the film - Raye recently said: ‘’It was incredible.

‘’I would call them friends to an extent. ‘’It was really nice to spend time with somebody I have idolised my whole life. ‘’It was just like friends in a circle having vibe.’’

Jolie,Pfeiffer battle for power in ‘Maleficent’ sequel

LOS ANGELES (gn): The sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2014 hit “Maleficent,” which begins rolling out in global theaters on Wednesday, puts three women at the center of a fight for control between humans and fairies. Angelina Jolie stars in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” as the titular villain and dark fairy godmother to Aurora, the queen of the fairies played by Elle Fanning. When Aurora becomes engaged to the human Prince Phillip, the pending marriage brings Maleficent in conflict with Aurora’s future mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith, who is played by Michelle Pfeiffer. It is the rare Hollywood movie where men are in secondary roles. “They’re just not the focus” in this film, Pfeiffer told Reuters in an interview. Chiwetel Ejiofor, in the role of a mysterious figure named Conall, said the movie plays with many of the traditional narratives typical to fairy tales. “There’s like 100 tropes that are exploded in this film,” Ejiofor said. “Seeing those explored in different ways, I think is very exciting.”