Lahore - Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission) Capt (r) Aijaz Ahmad Jattar has said that overseas Pakistanis are backbone to the economy of this country and early resolution of their problems is among the top priorities of current PTI-led Govemment. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Multan Division via video link in Civil Secretariat. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Chairperson DOPCs, deputy commissioners, district police officers of Multan Division and concerned officers attended the meeting. Commissioner OPC Syed Javed lqbal Bokari also briefed the Administrative Secretary, OPC in detail about the resolved, referred and pending complaints of Multan Division. He also shared their ongoing process and latest statistics showing progress of the complaints. Out of 675 complaints, total number of complaints resolved from 4 districts i.e. Multan. Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari is 391. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab has also given directions to Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers and all concerned officers to ensure their presence in the meetings of DOPC’s as well as ensure expeditious disposal of pending complaints at the earliest.