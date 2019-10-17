Share:

The British royal couple today (Oct. 17) visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore where they inquired about the health of patients.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital briefed Prince William and Kate Middleton about the health facility which Lady Diana also visited in 1996 and attended various fundraising events.

Prime Minister Imran Khan founded the health facility in 1994 in the name of his late mother.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the fourth day of their first royal tour of Pakistan, visited Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque before a trip to a cancer hospital that his mother, Princess Diana, visited a year before her death.

The royal guests were warmly received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The guests were presented souvenirs by the government officials.