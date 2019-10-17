Share:

Chitral - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed by hundreds of excited well-wishers Wednesday as they visited a Kalash village in Chitral and learned about the culture.

During their visit, they spoke with Diana - a young woman from the local area who was named after William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales - whose grandmother travelled to Chitral to meet the princess on her visit in 1991.

The couple saw demonstrations of how local people carry casualties over a river, and met survivors of mass flooding caused by glacial melting as their five-day tour continued amid hopes it will highlight global warming.

The Kalash live in the three valleys of Bumboret, Birir and Rumbur by the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Liba Qamar 14, lives in Bumburet and told how her mother Iran had named her daughter Diana after the princess’s visit to the area in 1991. And when young Diana, now 28, had a boy last year, there was only one name for him: William.

Cambridges meet a woman called Diana whose grandmother had met Princess of Wales in 1991

Kate took her own camera with her to the village and took some picture of Liba and her family in their brightly coloured traditional clothing in the village’s backstreets.

Schoolgirl Liba said: ‘It’s my dream to meet the royal family. I have known about Miss Diana and William as my mother Iran gave my older sister the name Diana in 1991 after her visit.

‘Then my sister had a son and she called him William and he is one. So we just met him and Kate now and Kate took some pictures of us. We were talking and I told them I was a big fan of Diana.

‘I told them it was amazing they are here and everyone is excited and happy. I told them I watched the wedding and I cried and I just wanted to meet Mr Prince William and Miss Princess Kate. It was a miracle and I’m so happy.’

After watching a group dance in the village square of Bumburet, the Duchess introduced her husband to the dancers.

Wearing a colourful beaded headband she’d been given as a gift by the community, she told the women: ‘This is my husband William, Prince William. I’m sorry he didn’t dance too!’

The Duke took the teasing well and told the women - who wore traditional headdresses and bright clothing - that he loved their moves.

The whole village had turned out to meet the couple, who were clapped and cheered as they walked up through the narrow, dirty streets and into the open square.

William was given a traditional Chitrali hat which he immediately put on and Kate an orange beaded headress with a pink feather that she also wore, checking with her host Shahira Bibi to ensure she had it on correctly.

Special seats had been made of carpet for the royals, where they sat chatting to their local hosts Shahira, Yasir Ali and many school kids.

After the traditional Kalash dancing, sisters Amrina Aneka 17, and Sania Aneka, 13, who have their own YouTube channel, sung a local melody. Chatting to the dancers through her Kalash interpreter Shahira, Kate tried some of the local lingo. ‘How do you say ‘thank you’?’ She asked.

Repeating it a couple of times, she said: ‘Thank you so much for these amazing gifts. What’s it like living here? Were you affected by the floods and what did you do to recover?’

Local Arab Gul, 28, an archaeologist, said: ‘I left in 2015 just before the flood and when I came back from university in Islamabad I couldn’t believe it was the same village. Everything had disappeared: lands, houses, everything was washed away.

‘We were very upset and very crying (sic). Now we worry it could happen again in May or June time. If it rains we feel we have to move.’

Shahi Gul, 40, a mother of six said: ‘My village is beautiful. During the flood in 2015, beautiful greenery, lands, everything was washed away. That time we got very upset. All the food, everything, was washed away, our whole culture.

‘But we had no money to give good education to our children. Still now we are not financially strong.’