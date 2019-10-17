Share:

Lahore - Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to visit Lahore today on the third leg of their visit to Pakistan.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar will receive the royal couple at the airport. The royals are scheduled to visit Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, Minar-e-Pakistan, SOS village and National Cricket Academy.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has welcomed the royal couple Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on the occasion of their visit to Lahore today (Thursday).

“We welcome the distinguished guests from the core of our hearts. Pakistanis have great respect for the British royal family and memories of Lady Diana’s visit to Pakistan are still alive in the hearts of the people,” he remarked. He hoped that the royal visit would prove fruitful for further promoting bilateral relations. “Pakistan and the UK have friendly relations and the UK’s role in social sector development of Pakistan, especially the education sector, is praiseworthy,” he said.