The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the fourth day of their royal tour of Pakistan, arrived in Lahore and visited SOS Children’s Village and later played cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Upon arrival in the provincial capital, the royal couple was warmly received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar receiving the British Royal Couple the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Katherine Elizebeth Middleton upon arrival in Lahore

The British Royal Couple the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Katherine Elizebeth Middleton called on Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore