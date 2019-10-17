Share:

KARACHI - SALT, the pioneering western wear range from Ideas Pret, has just launched highly anticipated winter collection. SALT by Ideas Pret Winter 2019 brings a world of warmth and style to winter fashion on the high street. SALT has become highly coveted for its high-quality western separates in contemporary silhouettes at affordable prices. The Winter 2019 array channels the latest international trends with an eye-catching collection of luxury knits and flattering silhouettes. The collection is a glorious combination of luxurious, soft textured sweaters, graceful cape shawls and gorgeous scarves that are as versatile as they are beautiful. From soft pastels and popping jewel tones, to forever pieces in chic neutrals, this assortment is an accessible route to a winter style update. From chunky wool jumpers with lace eyelets to fluffy hoodies, the new range of winter knits encapsulates the latest global trends.