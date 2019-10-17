Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted Justice Qazi Faez Isa case over non-availability of the bench.

According to a notification, the apex court notified for information of all concerned Advocates/Advocate-on-Record and concerned parties that Const.P.17/2019,cte; Justice Qazi Faez Isa Vs. The President of Pakistan and others, listed on 16.10.2019 in Supplementary Cause List No.445/2019 at 11.30a.m before Full Court (Beuch-) comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Jutice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed are delisted due to non-availability of requisite bench.

The case has been delisted due to sudden demise of Additional Inspector General Sindh Shahid Hayat, first cousin of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a change of counsel plea filed by Postal Department’s upper division clerk Nuzhat Begum in the review petition.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the change of counsel was not allowed in the review petitions. He observed that Nuzhat Begum made properties worth millions of rupees in two years service in the Postal Department. Bank accounts also came out of Nezhat Begum’s sister, he added.

He remarked that the explanation given by Nuzhat regarding her assets was not acceptable. Nuzhat’s husband was also doing service in the Postal Department, he noted.

The Chief Justice remarked that her other sentences were ended and decision regarding fine amount was upheld only for being a woman. He observed that the accused was jailed for four times.