Share:

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights summoned Chairman PEMRA on Oct 18.

Chairman Committee, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said through his social media account that PEMRA asked to reply on illegal orders of not to telecast the press conference of Moulana Fazal ur Rehman.

The five-point agenda issued by the Senate Secretariat for the meeting shows that members of the committee, headed by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), will receive briefings from government officials and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on the issues related to freedom of the media in the country.

According to the agenda, the committee members will first receive a briefing by the secretary of the human rights ministry on media freedom in Pakistan in the light of the reports of international media and human rights organisations and then they will be briefed by the Pemra chairman on “legality of censorship of the coverage of the interviews and press conferences of opposition members”.