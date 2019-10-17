Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said yesterday that his party was in contact with other opposition parties including the PPP for devising strategy to get rid of the present regime.

Talking to media after PML-N meeting at the party secretariat here in Model Town, he said the country could not afford incompetent rulers anymore. The meeting discussed reorganisation of the party at divisional/district levels ahead of the forthcoming Azadi March.

Flanked by other party leaders, Ahsan Iqbal said that there was need of fresh elections to bring back the lost economic growth, prosperity and political stability. He said the meeting discussed the preparations for the upcoming Azadi March. The PML-N leader said the final strategy would be given at the joint press conference by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday (tomorrow). He said the PML-N would be the torch-bearer of every movement against this illegal PTI government. Ahsan said the party had completed reorganisation at divisional levels on the directives of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. He said leadership would take the party to grass root level, adding that PML-N had a complete roadmap of putting the country back on the road to development and prosperity. He said PML-N had successfully fulfilled every promise. He recalled that recovering the power generation shortfall and improving economic growth were near impossible tasks when PML-N came to power. He said the PTI government let the economic growth rate fell down three per cent in a short time of one year which was unprecedented in the world history. He told media that PML-N launched development projects worth Rs3250 billion in five years but all of those were reversed after 2018.

He said the PTI government was taking revenge from Punjab for voting in favour of Nawaz Sharif. He accused the PTI of launching a vicious attack on democracy by dismissing the elected local governments and it was now the duty of the judiciary to restore the democratic rights of 58,000 elected local government representatives. He said PTI also deceived the people of southern Punjab in the name of separate province. He said the PML-N submitted the constitutional amendment bills in favour of Bahawalpur and southern Punjab provinces but PTI government did not respond to these despite offer of unconditional cooperation.

Awais Legahri said that meeting was the first get together of the newly-formed party organisations that discussed proposals of activating the party bodies at all levels.