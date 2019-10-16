Share:

The Srilanka’s most successful pacer Lasith Malinga made another records on third Twenty against New Zealand. He completed his fifth hat-trick across all formats in International cricket. He crossed Pakistan’s legendary bowler, captain and swing master Wasim Akram who previously holded the record with four hat-tricks. Furthermore, he also completed 100 wickets in T20 and crossed Shahid Afridi who had the record of 97 wickets. Moreover, he returned career-best figures of 5-6 in his four overs. In addition, he became the only bowler to take four wickets in four delivers twice in history. I appreciate the outstanding performance of Srilankan star bowler and I congratulate him for his new records in the international cricket books.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.