At least 14 people were killed and four others wounded in an armed clash between Betanni tribe and Inam group in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place over an old enmity, police sources said and added that among the deceased were 10 passengers as their bus came under crossfire between the two rival groups at Drabin Mor in Mullazai.

The sources further said that four people from both sides were gunned down in the fierce clash. The two sides used heavy and automatic weapons in the fight. Heavy contingent of police and law enforcement agencies, after being informed, rushed to the scene and took control of the area.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Earlier on August 30, at least 15 people had sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Khanpur, Chak No 17, district of Bahawalpur.

According to rescue sources, the groups had an old enmity over a land dispute.

The injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital RahimYar Khan for medical treatment, rescue officials had said.