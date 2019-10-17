Share:

The Pakistan Under19 Cricket Team on Thursday was warmly received at the Beijing International Airport by the officials of the China Cricket Board.

Hundreds of spectators gathered and the players went through selfies and photograph sessions with the cricketing fans waiting in long queue.

Muhtashim Rashid, the coach of the Pakistan Under-19 team stated “Pakistan has brotherly relations with China and that is why we are to introduce cricket to Chinese youth.”

The 12 members squad led by wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Haris Khan while open and left-hand batsman Saim Ayub is deputed as vice-captain. It is for the first time that an Under-19 Pakistan Cricket Team visiting China to play a Tri-Series against Afghanistan and being hosted China, which is currently in the lamplight for promotion of cricket activities all

Muhammad Rashid, the Pakistan U19 coach, said besides a match against each other in Tr-Series, the Pakistan and Afghanistan would make a team against host China to give them much needed experience of playing against tough teams.

The aim and objective of this Tri-Series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and China is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between the neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and China.

The Pakistan Under-19 team comprises Muhammad Haris Khan (captain), Saim Ayub (Vice Captain), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicket-keeper), Jehanzeb Sutlan, Muhmamad Irfan Khan, Muhammad Waseem Junior, Sameer Saqib, Sheraz Khan, Zaman Khan. Rehan Khalid is the physiotherapist, Fazal Waha Earlier, soon after receiving the team at Beijing International Airport, the team was taken on a high speed railway train G43 of having a speed of 300km per hour to Jinan City, situated at 600 km of the West of Shandong province of China.

The team will also visit Mount Tai, interact with children of Middle School of Shandong Province, visit Great Wall, Summer Palace, see Bird Nest and Water Cube at Night, visit Forbidden City and Tiamnanmen Square, National Museum, see Red Theater, demonstration of Kong Fu Legend, visit Tsinghua University and interact with students besides sharing cricketing shills among the middle school and university students.