Share:

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived on a day-long visit in Lahore on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other high dignitaries warmly welcome them at Lahore Airport.

During their day-long visit, they will go to SOS Village, Pakistan Cricket Academy, Badshahi Mosque and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Entire route of Royal couple have been decorated with colorful welcoming banners and flags of both UK and Pakistan.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess have spent the day in a remote location in the Hindu Kush mountain range in northern Pakistan, beginning at the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park.

The Duke of Cambridge has warned that the world risks losing "many of the precious things we care about" if it fails to take action on climate change, as he visits a melting glacier in Pakistan.

The Duke, who travelled to the north of Pakistan on the third day of their tour, said the couple hoped to "use our voice and lend our position" to talk about the environment and climate change.

Praising young people across the world who are "getting very engaged in what's going on", he said: "If we take too long about this we will lose many of the precious things we care about."

He went on to call for “more education, more awareness and political action”.