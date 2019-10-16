Share:

The federal government has decided to grant visas to the Sikh pilgrims of India. The visas will be issued on online visa system. They would allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara. The visas will be successfully given after the process of seven to ten days. I appreciate the praiseworthy efforts of our government. The conflict between India and Pakistan must not be a problem for the Sikh pilgrims. Each and every individual has the right to worship and follow their religion. I hope that the government will facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.