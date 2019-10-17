Share:

Zong 4G, has launched its new campaign, 'Coverage Leadership', with Jason Roy and Younis Khan endorsing the No. 1 Data Network.

The captivating TV advertisement is a unique blend of cultural heritage, traditional music and the openhearted hospitality of the people of Pakistan, finely linked with Pakistan's craze for cricket. The stars of the campaign are Pakistan's Highest Ever Test Run Scorer Younis Khan and Jason Roy, England's opening batsman. The TVC reiterates Pakistani traditions of warmth and friendship, through Pakistan's largest and widest 4G network Zong 4G.

The campaign has been crafted to depict Pakistan's warmth and hospitality. The campaign showcases Jason's visit to Pakistan at Zong's invitation, his experience of the rich cultural nuances and his heartwarming friendship with Younis Khan throughout the journey across the countryside. The TV advertisement piques the interest of the audience, who can relate to the Pakistani culture, the upbeat and canorous music, sung by our very own 'Bieber Girls', with their two favorite cricketing stars. It's an interesting choice for Zong, as they choose to showcase Pakistan at its very best, from international cricketing sensation Younis Khan to the Bieber girls.

Commenting on the launch of the 365 degree communication campaign, Zong 4G official spokesperson said, "At Zong 4G, we take pride in our Pakistani roots, tradition, culture, and our unlimited passion and love for cricket. We would like to thank our two superstars, Younis Khan and Jason Roy, for being the face of our campaign! With widest 4G network, which is both ubiquitous and offers the most innovative blend of products and services, every single person can rely on Zong 4G to enable their dreams, no matter which part of the country they are in." He further added, "The campaign will fortify Pakistan's image internationally as we welcome tourism and international cricket. We want to instill pride in the nation for its rich culture and warm hearted people. Our campaign is reflective of how Zong 4G is your perfect partner. This campaign reinforces that Zong 4G is strongly present in every city, town, village down to every street corner of Pakistan providing seamless coverage and best data experience."

With over 13 million 4G subscribers and more than 12,000 4G cell sites, Zong 4G purports to be the most advanced and modernized network of the country. The company's state-of-the-art network is the harbinger for Pakistan's data revolution, enabling students, budding entrepreneurs and people from all walks of life to experience the digital lifestyle. With the award-winning 4G services and being the first to successfully test 5G in Pakistan, Zong 4G is at the forefront of digital innovation in the country, providing a best-in-class experience to its valued customers.

Leveraging on the state-of-art technology and understanding of customers evolving digital needs, Zong 4G is poised as an industry leader. Being the foremost preference of the millions of Pakistani's, the company's diverse product portfolio and offers resonate company's mission to equip every Pakistani with the power of 4G. Through its unrivaled services and innovative solutions, Zong 4G has become synonymous with the country's

best and leading choice for mobile internet connectivity.