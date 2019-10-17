Share:

CHITRAL - After arriving in Chitral, William spoke briefly on the need for more action on climate change.

He said communities “vulnerable to change needed more education, more awareness and political action”.

The Duke commented that the “the young are starting to get engaged in it” saying a “positive conversation” around climate change was required, reports the Mail. William also made reference to his Geography studies St Andrew’s University - prompting amusement from him and Kate.

He said: “Dr Warren, my geography teacher, would be well impressed that I’m back at a glacier after all these years.”

A smiling Kate added: “I’ve been very impressed by William’s geography.”