Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan wrestler Inam Butt, who recently won a gold medal in the World Beach Games, was given a hero’s welcome on his arrival back home here at the Airport on Wednesday. Inam made the entire nation proud by winning the gold in 90 kgs category at the event in Doha, Qatar. Inam was profusely garlanded and rose petals were showered on him as soon as he stepped out of the arrival lounge, amid slogans by a diehard crowd. A large number of fans, officials of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) and office bearers of Ring of Pakistan welcomed the hero, who was accompanied by PWF Secretary Muhammad Arshad Sattar. Inam maintained an unbeaten run in the event with an unmatched display of prowess, technique and undying spirit en route to his gold medal hunt. “Winning a gold medal at the World Beach Games is like a long awaited dream coming true and it is one of the most memorable achievement and feeling of my wrestling career,” he said after his arrival. Inam said winning the final bout against Georgian Dato Marsagishvili was an unbelievable achievement, as he was two points down in the start. “If you ask me I did not lose heart and hope being two points down. I had a strong conviction deep inside that still I can win,” he said adding “The last fifteen seconds of the bout were the most thrilling and dramatic, as I got hold of Dato and took him down to sand to get five points and ensured the 5-2 win”.

“It was a very tough fight and I came out of jaws of defeat to strike a win, which has brought smile on the face of people of Pakistan,” he said. Inam dedicated his success to the people of Pakistan and people of Kashmir. “Look at the people of Kashmir, who are facing hardship for the last two months,” he added. When asked about the proud moments of his success, he said: “Running around the arena and raising the Pakistan flag were such moments.” Inam on his way to the gold beat Spain’s Pedro Jacinto Garcia Perez 3-0 in the semifinal before winning all of his four group matches.

He started his gold run in the event by beating Adao Rafaal, then outclassing wrestlers from Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan in next bouts.

“The whole event was quite challenging and tough. But I was able to overpower all of my respective opponents. If you look at the final, contrary to the other bouts, I had a bad start but managed to make a comeback with greater confidence and ability and brought Pakistan’s flag on top,” he added. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan, his family members, officials of the PWF, Ring of Pakistan and his fans for their prayers.

Sattar termed Inam’s success as an unbelievable performance and a brave act of courage and skills. He said: “Inam accomplished a difficult task by overpowering his opponent in the final. He is very talented, mentally tough and smart, as he beat his overjoyed opponents in a rare guard action to take control in dying moments of the bout. Inam’s victory will go a long way in the further promotion of wrestling in Pakistan.”