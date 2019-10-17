Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of cabinet committee on dengue at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday to review the prevailing situation and devise strategy for controlling the menace. Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner and DC Lahore and concerned officials attended the meeting. Commissioners of other divisions and DCs/CEOs (Health) of other districts attended the meeting through video link. Muhammad Usman apprised the meeting about details of different anti-dengue measures. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a visible decrease has been witnessed in dengue cases due to accelerated anti-dengue activities. She directed raising awareness about dengue in zero-periods in educational institutions. She stressed the need of taking extra care of pregnant women. She directed ensuring implementation on SOPs top cope with the dengue situation. She said that more than 10,000 sanitary patrol staff has been recruited in Rawalpindi and other districts.