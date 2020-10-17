Share:

KARACHI - At least 42 new dengue fever cases surfaced across the Karachi city in the last 24 hours, tally of registered cases had reached to 378 in the city this month so far. The Vector Borne Diseases Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded a total 389 dengue fever cases from 01 to 15 October 2020 throughout the Sindh, out of them 378 were reported in Karachi and 11 from others districts. In Karachi, majority of dengue cases emerged in District East, District Central, District South, District Korangi, Malir District and District West. The VBD has registered 1378 dengue cases all over the Sindh province till date, out of them 1297 were reported in Karachi Division alone. A death due to dengue fever was also reported in Karachi city this year so far.