Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan chaired a high level meeting regarding outsourcing of major airports at Aviation Division, said a spokesman on Friday.

The minister was briefed on the process of outsourcing of airports. He was informed that as per directions of the Cabinet, an audit firm shall be hired in the initial phase to carry forward the process in accordance with the best international practices. Federal Minister for Privatization, Adviser to PM for Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Chairman Board of Investment, Secretary Aviation along with senior officials of Aviation Division and CAA were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, government has taken serious notice of violation of SOPs on international flight by Qatar Airlines which resulted in putting the health and safety of the passengers as well as personnel working at the airport at risk.

PCAA has imposed fine of rupees 100,000 on the Qatar Airlines. The airline shall also be responsible for all expenses incurred on the testing of COVID-19 and quarantine, the spokesman said.