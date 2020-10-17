Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 32 dengue positive patients have landed in allied hospitals for medical treatment. All the patients have been admitted in special dengue wards by the hospital managements.

Similarly, a total of 6,530 coronavirus patients were brought to hospitals from various parts of district.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood while chairing meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Eradication here on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by ADC HQ Maham Asif, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ahmed, DHO Dr Navid and other senior and junior officers of health department.

Commissioner was briefed that some 32 confirmed dengue patients surfaced in the city. Of 32, 12 patients each were brought to DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar and in Benazir Bhutto Hospital whereas eight landed in HFH. He was also informed that the surveillance teams detected 29,609 dengue larva in areas of Cantonment Board, Potohar Town and Rawal Division. Similarly, the teams have declared some 7,483 places as hot-spots for dengue outbreak. Commissioner was also briefed that a total of 6,530 persons infected with COVID-19 in the division.

The authorities have imposed partial lockdown in educational institutions of twin cities while some other areas have been sealed for two weeks to avoid spread of virus.