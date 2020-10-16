Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited has entered into an alliance with the House Building Finance Company Limited at a ceremony held at Byco’s head office in Karachi. The MoU was signed by Azfar Saeed Baig, Byco’s VP, AHR, and Faisal Murad, Group Head, Business and Operations, HBFC, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations.“Byco’s greatest asset is its employees; their dreams and aspirations are shared by Byco. This partnership will enable Byco’s team to achieve their dream of home ownership”, said Azfar Saeed Baig, Byco’s VP, AHR. Under the MoU, Byco’s employees will be able to acquire their own home through mortgage finance facilities provided by HBFC. HBFC will facilitate employees of Byco who wish to purchase homes but lack the capital outlays required to do so. HBFC will provide Byco employees mortgage finance facilities across Pakistan on preferential terms and conditions. HBFC is the prime housing finance institution of the country, providing financing facilities for the construction and purchase of houses through its deep-rooted and national footprint. Byco Petroleum, is Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, and prides itself in being the employer of choice in the energy sector, working continuously to improve its employee experience through strategic alliances and internal programs to advance their professional development and well-being.