Klitmøller, Danemark-On Denmark’s rugged western coast, far from paradise islands in the tropics, “Cold Hawaii” has become the place to be for surfers stranded by travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. As the name suggests, surfers seeking out the perfect wave near the town of Klitmoller are not put off by chilly waters or nippy air, nor the lack of palm trees. This raw and rugged coastline, often under grey and bleak skies, has drawn a growing number of board aficionados in recent years. Covid-19 has “really created a big boom,” says Mor Meluka, a 34-year-old Israeli who settled here with his family 11 years ago. Surfing enthusiasts from Denmark and nearby countries “used to travel the world”, but now, “since they can’t go anywhere we are definitely experiencing more guests than usual,” he tells AFP.