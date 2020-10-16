Share:

LAHORE-After successful completion of the separation from DowDuPont last year, Corteva Agriscience is into a successful journey, growing what matters?for farmers, consumers and the world. Accordingly, effective September 2020, the legal entity in Pakistan changed its existing name from “Pioneer Pakistan Seed Limited” to “Corteva Agriscience Pakistan Limited”. All other legal information like company address, company registration number etc remain unchanged. Only the company name of this particular legal entity changes at this time. While commenting on the move, Arshad Shafiq, Country Lead Pakistan, Corteva Agriscience, said: “Our commitment to customer success remains unaltered. The way we do business is not changing. We will continue to serve our customers and stakeholders with the high-quality products and services like we always have”. Corteva Agriscience provides farmers around the world with the most complete input portfolio in the industry to enable them to maximize yield and profitability — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Granular®, Brevant™ seeds, as well as award-winning crop protection products. The company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come.