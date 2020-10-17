Share:

RAWALPINDI - Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Sardar Umer Hassan has dropped charges against 13 accused including two sons of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in a case of land grabbing here on Friday. The judge also ordered Airport police to release all the accused including Usama Chaudhry and Annas Chaudhry, the sons of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan. The other accused, who got clean chit from court, were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Mudassir Ali, Rab Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Shahid Jamil, Sikandar Hussain, Siparis, Tazarab, Ahsan Ullah ams Raja Basharat. Earlier, officials of PS Airport, on plaintiff of a land revenue officer, arrested the 13 men including Usama Chaudhry and Annas Chaudhry on charges of grabbing some 27 kanals of government owned land at Wallayat Homes in Scheme III. A team of PS Airport officials produced the accused before the court and sought their physical remand for further investigation. However, Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Sardar Umer Hassan heard the case and ordered the police to release all the accused.