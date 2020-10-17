Share:

SUKKUR-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar inaugurated anti-malaria fumigation campaign in the district here on Friday.

DC said appropriate measures would be taken to end malaria by fumigating all union councils of Khairpur. Addressing the ceremony of anti-malaria campaign, he said that district administration was keen on providing a healthy environment to masses. Director Health, Agha Samiullah Pathan said anti-malaria fumigation would continue for 5 days in which eight spray vehicles would be used.