LAHORE-Diamond Paints and Rijas Property Development registered victories in the Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 to qualify for the main final to be played on Sunday here at JP&CC.

On the other hand, FG Polo and Newage Cables qualified for the subsidiary final. On Friday, the first two-chukker match was played between Diamond Paints and Pebble Breaker under American system. Diamond Paints won the encounter by 6½-3. From the winning side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck three goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted two and Basil Faisal Khokhar scored one. From the losing side, Muhammad Raza banged in a brace and Bilal Noon converted one.

In the second match of the day, Rijas Property Development team outsmarted Pebble Breaker by 4½ 3. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Raja Arslan Najeeb slammed in two goals each. From the losing side, Muhammad Raza struck two goals and Mohsin Atta Khosa hit one. As Pebbles Breaker team lost both of it’s matches, thus Diamond Paints and Rijas qualified for the main final, which will be played on Sunday. The two slots in subsidiary final were earned by Newage Cables and FG Polo team. In the first match for the race of subsidiary final, Newage Cables outpaced Master Paints 5-0 while FG Polo team outsmarted Newage Cables 5-2.