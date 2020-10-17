Share:

PESHAWAR - The provincial government is taking concrete steps to supply energy to all the industrial zones of the province on priority basis.

The provincial government is taking all possible steps to create employment opportunities in the province. Therefore, it is important that industrial zones in the province be developed on priority basis and address the energy needs of the industrial zones.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim said during his inspection visit to a grid station at Gadoon Industrial Estate.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer KPEZDMC Javed Khattak and Member Provincial Assembly Haji Rangiz Khan were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, Abdul Karim reopened two closed industrial units at the Gadoon Industrial Estate. In addition to the activation, a new industrial unit was also inaugurated.

He said that all the industrial zones of the province have to provide an attractive environment to investors in the industrial zone, with this economic development and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth.

The special assistant urged the authorities to launch a special tree plantion campaign to make the state clean and green and the problems facing the state should be solved immediately.