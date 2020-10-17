Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that first show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has flopped.

The Opposition parties have failed to gather a few thousand people in their first public meeting called in Gujranwala today, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would focus on reviving economy and reducing inflation, he vowed.

The government, he said would focus on resolving the issues of common man. He said, “We didn’t have any concern what the Opposition parties are doing.” The priority would be given to streamline the system for improving economy and removing inflation, he added.

Earlier, Shibli Faraz in the Senate accused the Opposition of country’s present sorry state saying that it had got together under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their corruption and bring back the era of ruining institutions and economy.

He also said that the opposition only represented the “two family limited companies” or “two royal families”— a reference to the Bhutto and Sharif families.

The Information Minister was responding to the Opposition’s criticism on the government for rising inflation and summoning both the sessions of the Parliament on Friday to “prevent the lawmakers from attending PDM’s, an 11-party Opposition alliance, scheduled anti-government rally in Gujranwala.

He said that the Opposition doesn’t represent “the likes of Saad Rafique”—the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader— but “two family limited companies”. These “two royal families” consider it their right to rule the country.

Talking about the Opposition’s rally, the Minister told the house that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Punjab government had arranged for sanitizers and masks for the participants of the gathering.

“I would request the Punjab government to give them handkerchiefs so that they could hide their faces as they had termed each other liars and filed cases against each other in the past.”

Shibli said he challenged the Opposition to fill the Jinnah stadium in Gujranwala—the venue of October 16 rally— but it failed and turned half the stadium into a stage.

The Minister accused the Opposition for the present inflation and said, “It is because of your policies and you got government institutions collapsed over the last 40 to 50 years and you expect us to fix this in two years.”

“We will fix it and will enable the country and government institutions to stand on their own feet.”

Speaking on the floor of the House on the first day of winter session, Shibli admitted that inflation was on the rise in the country but called it a temporary thing and said that the issue would be resolved within the next few weeks.

However, he warned the Opposition that it couldn’t put the government under pressure as “they did when it came to “passage of laws related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and to make amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws. “This will not happen.”

The Minister said that Opposition blames that the elections were rigged but filed few election petitions.

“What double standards are these,” he questioned, adding, that the Opposition only used to become happy when things proceeded according to their wishes.

”When the courts delivered verdicts in their favour, these were right, otherwise wrong and flawed,” he said ,adding, that they only term the election fair when they win.

He said that the corrupt elements were targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan who is upright and honest.

He said the Opposition senators in their speeches gave the impression that they had never been in the government. They forgot that they were in the government for last 50 years, he said ,adding, the opposition’s approach was not democratic but dictatorial as it did not strengthen the institutions.

The Minister said when the Opposition was in power, it never talked about to give respect to the vote but it preferred amassing wealth.

Now they are raising hue and cry that the country’s economy has ruined, he said.

The nation was aware of the people who had now become ideological to serve their own interests, he noted.

He assured that the good times were ahead and said that the opposition was bound to fail as their politics was now up.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem in his response said that it was strange that the opposition while using the name of democracy has questioned the government for summoning both the houses of the parliament and doing politics within this institution.

He regretted that opposition leader Nawaz Sharif while sitting in London was blaming the state institutions and saying that their tussle was with the state institution including army.

He urged the need to strengthen democracy and state institutions

Earlier, Parliamentary leader of PML-N in the House Senator Mushahidullah Khan on a point of public interest accused the government for summoning the sessions of Senate and National Assembly what he said to “use the Parliament against the rallies of the Opposition.”

He said that it remained a tradition in the past that the government either refrained from summoning the parliament or adjourned it for a day when such events were scheduled. He accused that the government had brought the parliament against the political rally in Gujranwala.

“If the opposition rally became succeeded, then who will be the loser,” questioned PML-N Senator and advised the government not to use the parliament for “political purposes.” He said that opposition’s PDM was like a storm and it has assumed a direction.

He also mentioned the protests of government employees at Islamabad’s D-Chowk and said that they were protesting because of the rising inflation in the country.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also questioned the urgency of summoning both the houses of the Parliament on a day when the Opposition’s rally was going to be held.

He said that people from every walk of life were protesting against the flawed policies of the government and rising inflation.