ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday came down hard on the Opposition parties holding rallies against his government stating that giving an ‘NRO’ (some relief from corruption cases) to the opposition leaders is an “easy path” for him to take but it is the “path to destruction.”

“We have to make difficult decisions and difficult decisions take us forward,” PM Imran Khan said while addressing an inauguration ceremony at NUST, Islamabad. He said the country was “going in the right direction”, and that giving an NRO at this moment would be the easy way out from the difficulties he faces as premier. “Many times in life, we have the choice of walking two different paths. We are encouraged to take the easy way out,” he said.

“You wake up in the morning and you have all the dacoits gathered up against you, and [you want to] go for the easy way and compromise,” he said, perhaps hinting at the political choices he faces these days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated first indigenous manufacturing facility to produce cardiac stents that would help save Rs. 8 billion to Pakistan a year. The initiative will bring down the cost of treatment for various cardiac ailments and make the country self-sufficient in the production of stents.

Pakistan will now become one of the 18 countries in the world and the second Muslim nation - after Turkey - producing cardiac stents locally.

While addressing the ceremony after inaugurating N-Ovative Health Technology Facility here at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Imran Khan said the government is focused to promote local manufacturing and industrialisation to enhance exports of the country.

The Prime Minister said real development of the country is not possible without enhancing exports, and the PTI government has set the direction right to focus on exports instead of imports. Imran Khan said all the government departments have been directed to facilitate and create an enabling environment for investment. He said Overseas Pakistanis, who are the biggest asset of the country, are being encouraged and facilitated to invest in the country.

During the ceremony, the prime minister lauded the efforts of the NUST team for leading the country not only in engineering sciences but also in innovations in the field of medical health sciences.

While appreciating the initiative of manufacturing of cardiac stents in Pakistan, he said the step will significantly reduce expenditures on treatment of heart diseases besides saving foreign exchange.

Giving assurance of full support to higher education, the premier said the government will promote a knowledge-based economy and added that the government is focused on promoting local manufacturing and industrialisation to enhance exports.

Highlighting its importance, the prime minister said real development of the country is not possible without enhancing exports, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has set the right direction to focus on exports instead of imports.

In addition, Imran Khan said such initiatives are also helping to create an enabling environment for overseas Pakistanis - who are the biggest asset of the country - to invest in the country. He also said that all government departments have been directed to facilitate such initiatives,

Prime Minister said when PTI came to power; Pakistan was facing a $40 billion trade gap, explaining that the current account deficit ultimately leads to high inflation mainly due to depreciation of the local currency.

“The most important thing for someone is to have a vision for the future. The bigger one’s vision is the more struggles one has to go through. The cycle of life is never linear; there are always ups and downs. You have to make very hard decisions in life and those decisions determine whether you get success or not.”

Speaking directly to the students in attendance, the prime minister also said that true happiness comes when one realises their potential rather than materialistic means. He urged the youth to have their visions and work hard to realize their potential.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Pakistan is heading from import based economy to manufacturing based economy under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

He said Pakistan is advancing towards self-reliance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan. He said the future of Pakistan is attached with education and technology.

The Minister said linkage among defence, academia and industry is of vital importance to achieve the goal of the country’s development.

He said N-Ovative Health Technology facility is an important milestone in the field of health. Ends