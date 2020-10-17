Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his government was facing no threat from the opposition’s protest movement as its narrative was bound to fail.

The premier said that opposition leaders who were found involved in money laundering and plundering national kitty have got together to save their interests. “I am facing no threat from those people who have been convicted in the corruption cases of National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he said.

Prime Minister Khan stated this while addressing the parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties at the Parliament House. The meeting was summoned to take the treasury lawmakers into confidence on the government’s policies and to discuss the opposition’s anti-government movement and economic and political situation in the country.

“I am least bothered about the rallies of the opposition,” PM was quoted as saying in the meeting. PM said that people rejected the narrative of opposition parties and anti-government movement of 11-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed before its launch. “I’ve no problem if they (opposition leaders) hold protest rallies daily,” PM said.

The PM said that the opposition leaders were making themselves exposed before the masses every day. He advised the treasury lawmakers not to give due importance to the opposition’s protest rallies. PM took into confidence the treasury lawmakers of both the house of the parliament on the government’s steps taken to check inflation and rising prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was told there was enough supply of wheat in the market and it would be improved further in future. PM ensured the meeting that the government would soon control the inflation and bring down prices of food items. He blamed the past rulers for the present sorry state of the country. Some of the treasury lawmakers complained with PM about the rising inflation in the country.

According to party sources, PTI member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan MastiKhel strongly criticised the ministers questioning their performance. He said that the rising prices of electricity and gas and inflation were a cause of concern for the public. Many treasury members endorsed the point of view of Sana Ullah.

