Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city health authorities on Friday sealed another educational institution after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases taking the number of closed institutions to 34 so far.

The District Health Office (DHO) recommended the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to close the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-10/4 after confirmation of COVID-19.

The letter issued by DHO said that it has been observed that two cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-10/4, Islamabad.

The letter said that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the DHO and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination. Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured. It added that all close contacts of the case must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

On Thursday, city health authorities had closed two more educational institutions after confirmation of seven novel coronavirus cases from there.

The DHO sealed a private school in H-8/4 after confirmation of five COVID-19 cases from there.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/2 was also sealed after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) also directed majority of its staff to work from home for next two days after COVID-19 cases were reported from there.

Order issued by FDE said that as a consequence of recent pandemic coronavirus positive cases spotted in Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, it has been decided by the competent authority that all officers/officials will works from home except Directors for next two days.