KARACHI-Indus Motor Company (IMC) has published its 5th Sustainability Report for the financial year 2019-20. It has been developed according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, a widely recognized framework for sustainability reporting. The report highlights IMC’s contribution to different Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) addressing the global challenges which we face today. The report also states IMC’s contribution to the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), including the Company’s notable support to SDG-4 “Quality Education” which focuses on equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. Moreover, IMC’s exceptional performance to meet the targets of SDG-8 has led Pakistan Business Council to nominate IMC as the leader for SDG-8 which aims towards sustainable economic growth and decent working conditions. IMC has also been striving to reduce the environmental burden attributed to automobiles while developing measures towards a cleaner environment. The company has aligned initiatives to address the environmental challenges defined under Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 which include rising CO2 emissions, lack of recycling based systems and increasing water discharge management. Expressing his views, Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, IMC said, “We continue enriching lives of our communities through support in education and healthcare, promoting innovation and cleanliness. We fully support workforce volunteering and making a meaningful contribution towards society.” He further stated, “Being a responsible automobile Company, we are committed to reducing environmental impact of our operations and supply chain partners through efficient management and adoption of cleaner technologies. We are aligned with the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 which strives to reduce the environmental burden attributed to automobiles as close to zero as possible.” Indus Motor Company will keep delivering sustainable growth by following the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Sustainable Development Goals.