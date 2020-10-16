Share:

Tehran-Iran issued a new warning to neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday after stray fire from their conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region wounded one person on the Iranian side of the border.

“If there is any repetition of such fire, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not remain indifferent,” foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh tweeted, without specifying which side Tehran held responsible for the latest fire. A total of 10 rockets hit villages in the Iranian border county of Khoda Afarin, wounding one person and destroying a building, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported. The county in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province borders Armenian-controlled territory in Azerbaijan adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh which has seen fighting in the deadly flare-up that broke out late last month.