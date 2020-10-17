Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete steps to supply energy to all industrial zones on priority basis.

During his visit to Gadoon Industrial Estate to inspect the installation of grid station, he said the provincial government was addressing the energy demand of industrial zones with a view to make those operational at earliest so that employment opportunities could be generated.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer KPEZDMC Javed Khattak and Member Provincial Assembly Haji Rangiz Khan were also present on the occasion.

The CM’s aide Abdul Karim reopened two closed industrial units at Gadoon Industrial Estate in addition to the activation and inauguration of a new industrial unit and Officers Club at Gadoon Industrial Estate.

The Special Assistant said that all the industrial zones of the province have to provide an attractive environment to investors in the industrial zone, with this economic development and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth.

The Special Assistant urged the authorities to launch a special tree planting campaign to make the state clean and green and the problems facing the state should be solved immediately.