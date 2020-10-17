Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the accelerated development of tribal districts is top priority of his government as it is utilizing all available resources for the purpose.

He said this while addressing a Jirga of tribal elders in Painda Chena of Tirah valley yesterday.

He said that tribal people had suffered a lot in the war against terrorism and the government was aware of their miseries and difficulties adding that the government was taking solid measures to address their grievances and difficulties.

Mahmood Khan also said that being chief minister of the province, he was raising his voice at all the platforms for the right of the tribal people adding that the provincial government was making all possible efforts to ensure the availability of Annual Development Funds worth Rs. 100 billion for the tribal districts.

He added that Jirgas would be held at sub division level to immediately resolve the problems being faced by tribal people while traditional Jirga system would be kept intact in tribal districts and necessary legislation had done in this regard.

He said that work on construction of various roads infrastructure in Khyber district was underway which, on completion, would usher a new era of prosperity in the area.

“Tribal people would have the first right on their mineral resources and the provincial government had already made a proper legislation to this effect under which leases for mineral resources of merged areas would be given to local people”, Mahmood Khan remarked and said work on Jabba Dam project has started whereas a feasibility study for the construction of Bara Dam would soon be conducted.

He also said that these all projects after completion would provide all time solution to the issues of water & electricity and enhance the agricultural productivity in the region.

“The Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project has been approved which would be completed with the cost of Rs. 18 billion”, he said adding that work on establishment of Special Economic Zone in district Khyber was in progress.

Mahmood Khan stated that mega developmental schemes like Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Peshawar to D.I. Khan Expressway, Swat Motorway, Chitral Motorway would turn the province into a hub of trade activities. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced establishment of one Girls Degree College and one Boys Degree College in the area. On the demand of tribal elders to establish a cadet college in Khyber, the Chief Minister assured that it would definitely be established provided it was feasible.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Noman Mahmood on Friday paid a daylong visit to Tirah valley of tribal district Khyber where he performed the ground breaking of 35-kilometer-long Dawatoi-Supraral-Kachkol Road.

Dawatoi-Kachkol road will be completed by next year.

On completion, the project will provide improve transport facilities to around 40,000 population of the area. Due to its strategic importance it will also play a vital role in the development of the area by boosting trade activities.

Later, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Tirah Educational Complex which has the capacity of providing accommodation to a total of 130 students and 30 teaching staff. Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash and elected representatives from tribal districts were also present on the occasion.