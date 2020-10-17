Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV Squad on Friday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal building on plot no 12 Block D-1, demolished a restaurant on plot no 37 and 38 Block A-3 and demolished containers used for restaurant on plot no 37 Block B. The Authority also sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town on account of non payment of commercialization fee.