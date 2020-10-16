Share:

MEXICO CITY-Mexico’s former Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda has been detained at the Los Angeles International Airport in the U.S. state of California, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday.

Ebrard wrote in his official Twitter account that he was informed of the detention by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau, adding Mexico’s Consul in Los Angeles will be informing him of the charges “in the next few hours.”

“We will offer the consular assistance to which he (Cienfuegos) is entitled,” Ebrard wrote.

So far, there has been no confirmation from U.S. authorities on the detention.

Cienfuegos served as Mexico’s defense minister in 2012-2018 under then President Enrique Pena Nieto.